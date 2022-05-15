BJP submits memorandum to LG, seeks safety of KP employees in Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 15: A delegation of J&K unit of Bhartiya Janta Party today met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and submitted him a memorandum highlighting various issues of the Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley under PM package and sought measures for their safety and security.

Click here to watch video

The BJP delegation, led by J&K unit President Ravinder Raina, also drew attention of the Lt Governor towards lathicharge and teargas shelling on the protesting KP employees, BJP. The party stressed the need to reach out to protesting employees and provide them sense of security, confidence and belongingness.

Seeking abolition of the clause in the bond for the special employment, according to which these PM Package employees will have to serve in Kashmir till retirement, BJP said that this clause was in violation of the Constitution of India and a grave human rights violation meant to give KPs bad sense of being ‘bonded labourer’.

“We suggest that this clause of “bond” of previous employment policy formulated by Congress needs to be done away. Policy should also include providing these KPs jobs in Central services too. Revisiting this previous policy, would make it as BJP’s fresh employment policy with a human touch,” reads the memorandum.

Further, the BJP also demanded that a Nodal Cell at LG office should be created and institutionalized for fully implementation of orders, notifications, instructions with regard to these employees and their grievances. Each district should have nodal cell to deal with this issues under direct control of DCs under overall control of LG, said the BJP.

“We also suggest their posting in various secured institutions like Police, Secretariat, Raj Bhawan, city and town based Government departments, where there is security setup available,” further reads the memorandum.

Besides, BJP suggested that till the Government constructs housing facilities for these employees, as per the announcement of Home Minister Amit Shah, there is need to move them to some newly constructed Government buildings in various districts from insecured rented accommodation. “These Government accommodations should have security and facilities for housing them. Moreover there is demand of permanent allotment in the names of employees in Kashmir as part of their rehabilitation,” .

BJP also suggested to address the major grievances of all promotion issues of the KP employees immediately by calling a meeting to instruct Administrative Secretaries to implement it on the ground. “Employees darbar needs to held once a month in colonies of these employees in order to initiate CBMs that will ensure sense of security and belongingness,” added the memorandum.

Further, BJP also suggested that Jammu region based Hindus, STs and Pahari employees, who got selected under various Reserve categories and even open Category employees ( Panchayat Accountants) officers and serving in different areas in Kashmir Valley, should be taken care off as they too are on the targets of terrorists.