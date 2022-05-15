Div Com reviews development scenario of Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Sunday conducted an extensive tour of Samba and took stock of the developmental scenario of the district at a meeting of the officers of district administration.

The meeting was attended by the District Development Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, SSP Samba, Abhishek Mahajan; ADC Samba, Suram Chand Sharma; ADDC Samba, Rajinder Singh, Chief Planning Officer, Sukhleen Kour; ACR besides District/Sectoral Officers, Executive Engineers besides other senior officers of various departments and executing agencies.

At the outset, the DDC gave a brief description of the district profile and the physical and financial progress of the projects being executed by different departments under District Capex, Back to Village, AIIMS, Ring Road etc. She also gave details of the welfare schemes being implemented in the district.

The Div Com directed the BDOs to personally monitor the works executed under Capex and MGNREGA in their respective Blocks and resolve issues, if any, for expeditious completion of all the ongoing works. He also took note of delayed payments under MGNREGA and directed the concerned officers to expedite the payment of wages.

The Div Com also reviewed in detail the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY). It was informed that 819 SECC and 378 non SECCc houses were sanctioned. It was further informed that 1335 houses have been approved under PMAY Urban out of which 416 were completed and 553 are under construction.

The Div Com instructed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work to achieve the set targets.

Regarding PMGSY roads, the DDC apprised the Div Com that 17 projects were sanctioned out of which 13 have been completed providing connectivity to more than 43 habitations.

The Div Com asked the Executive Engineer PMGSY to resolve issues, if any, and expedite the progress of the road projects for their timely completion. He also reiterated that the Government was committed to provide quality road connectivity to the public.

About the Jal Jeevan Mission, the meeting was apprised that as many as 112 schemes have been sanctioned out of which 82 were allotted and work on 67 schemes were in progress.

Regarding the progress of NABARD funded projects, the Div Com asked the DDC to take a comprehensive review of the schemes being executed in the district.

The Div Com also took a comprehensive review of construction of border bunkers. He was informed that as many as 1639 individual bunkers and 16 community bunkers have been constructed in the district, while work on 33 bunkers was in progress.

Similarly, the Div Com also took a detailed review of the PM social security schemes, other schemes being implemented by Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and other departments in the district.

The Div Com instructed the SSP to devise a plan to control drug menace in the district. He directed the DC Samba to organise sports activities, cultural activities, talent hunts to engage youth in progressive activities.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner held an interactive meeting with Panchayati Raj Institution members and discussed the issues for overall development of the district.

The District Development Council Chairperson, Keshav Dutt Sharma; Vice Chairman, Balwan Singh, besides DCC members of Samba, Bari Brahmana, Rajpura, Vijaypur, Purmandal, BDC chairpersons of Ghagwal, Vijaypur, Purmandal Nud, Ramgarh and other concerned were present on the occasion.

The PRI members also apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the issues which needs to be resolved on priority.

The PRIs put forth issues seeking improved road connectivity, strengthening of staff in schools, Health care centres, up gradation of Jal Shakti and power infrastructure, development of water bodies and other issues of public concern, protection wall along Basanter river Banks etc.

The Div Com asked the DC Samba to provide comprehensive information to the PRIs regarding the action taken in response to the issues projected by them.