Khatana asks youth to contribute positively towards nation building

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 30: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana today urged the youth to contribute positively towards nation building and fight social evils like drugs & dowry. He said that drugs, dowry, crime against women, extravagant marriages are major challenges to the society.

Addressing students of Gujjar Hostel(Boys) and Girls at Rajouri during a surprise visit, MP Khatana said ” Rajouri-Poonch being border districts are on the radar of enemy country, and we should not lower our guard.” He further said that youth has a major role to play in fighting the social evils and foiling the evil designs of the enemy country.

Khatana further said that PM Modi has special love and concern for the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially Tribals and Scheduled Tribes. He said that Gujjar Hostels have been contributing immensely in up liftment of the Tribal communities. He congratulated the staff of the Gujjar Hostels for their sheer dedication and commitment to serve the poor strata of the society.

Students also highlighted their problems like absence of IT labs, drinking water, CCTVs in Girls hostel etc. Khatana assured to take up the issue with concerned authorities.