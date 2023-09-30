1000 services available online, e-tendering revolutionised works: Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Mayor of Jammu city, Rajinder Sharma on Saturday enlightened the students at Women College Parade on the menace of corruption.

Taking ahead the anti-corruption campaign under the banner ‘Jan Jagaran Abhiyan’ with slogan ‘Imandar Jammu, Shandar Jammu’, the Mayor during a programme at Parade College Jammu asked the students to play their vital role to eradicate corruption from the country.

The programme was held under the supervision of College Principal, Prof. B.S Saraswat wherein the students and the staff of the College pledged to make honest and dedicated efforts to eradicate political and other forms of corruption from the country.

The Mayor asked the gathering of students and teachers that during elections we should not favour the candidate of our caste and discriminate with the deserving ones.

“We should always vote for a candidate who is well educated and has proper knowledge of functioning of the administration,” Sharma maintained adding that all the countrymen should make efforts to make the country corruption free in all regards.

He further said that today about 1000 public services are being delivered through online mode while the process of e-tendering has revolutionised the pace of developmental works.

“What earlier was done with a particular amount is presently done with half of those funds and this is the efficiency of e-tendering which has brought a big revolution in developmental works being executed in J&K,” the Mayor continued.

Sharma lauded the students and the staff of the College for supporting the anti-corruption campaign.

The students expressed enthusiasm and said that they will also educate others to vote a proper and genuine candidate during elections to end political corruption.

Principal of the College, Prof. Saraswat said that the campaign was very much educative and it will impact the students to vote for an honest candidate during elections.