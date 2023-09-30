Rana lauds Jammu youths’ urge for best possible education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Sept 30: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed satisfaction over Jammu students making a mark in the academic arena, saying the urge for education in best possible educational institutions across the world and even the world speaks of growing consciousness among the youngsters and parents.

“Challenges in the field of education have increased manifold in the wake of the world shrinking as a global village and the youth have to maintain pace with fast changing academic advancements and also to satiate the needs of the student community”, Rana said at an event organized by Planet Education here this afternoon.

He said the growth of the present generation is faster than the years before and therefore the challenges are equally higher. These challenges have to be met with courage and fortitude to excel in the field of education, especially as it entails hard earned money. He hoped the students will aim high as the sky is the only limit for them to grow in the fast changing world.

Rana also hoped that the student community would appreciate the need to put in their best to remain relevant to highly competitive courses in the best possible institutes , as this is an era for those who have fire in their chest to make their mark.

He said that apart from pursuing the best available education the students have to keep in mind whether the disciplines they opt for are relevant to the fast expanding job market. The question is not only to obtain degrees but to strive for excellence so that the scholars after accomplishment of their courses can become beneficial for the society, he added.

He also referred to Jammu emerging as educational hub and said that notwithstanding quality education available at doorsteps yet there is scope for getting better even if it entails travelling to continents, he said, adding that the students have get placed in good stead to face the competitive world with much more confidence and vigour.

Dr Choudhry of the Planet Education briefed Devender Rana about the strides made in the field of education over the years. He said the Planet Education is carrying immense credibility in the international student placement sector and it has now come in a big way. Planet Education, a reputable international education consultancy headquartered in Sydney has a significant presence in India, boasting of 33 offices nationwide and an experience of 25 years.

“For the first time, we got the world’s top-ranked universities to the pristine city of Jammu. This was an excellent opportunity for prospective students, academicians, policymakers, and government officials to connect, collaborate and map out their academic journey”, he added.