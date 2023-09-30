Decade on, bridge connecting Ganderbal-Bandipora awaits completion

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: A crucial infrastructure project aimed at connecting the Guzhama area in Ganderbal with Shilwat in Bandipora through a bridge has been left in a state of limbo, despite its initiation several years ago.

Click here to watch video

Residents are expressing their frustration over the project’s unexplained halt.

The bridge, intended to be a vital link between the Ganderbal and Bandipora districts, remains incomplete, leaving the residents of these areas in a state of inconvenience.

While the exact reasons for the cessation of construction remain unclear, the locals have voiced their concerns, with the authorities failing to take note of it.

Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of Shilwat, lamented, “For nearly four decades, we had been pleading for a bridge here, and finally, work began in 2014, just before the elections. Some progress was made initially, but then the work abruptly came to a standstill.”

Despite an expenditure of crores, the bridge’s completion remains elusive, leaving the people to question its utility.

Residents pointed out, “Approximately 30 per cent of the work was completed after an expenditure of nearly Rs 9 crores. It is perplexing that the authorities did not intend to finish it.”

Another resident highlighted that previous governments had failed to address this long-standing issue, emphasizing that the current administration led by the Lieutenant Governor must ensure the project’s resumption.

“We have raised our demands everywhere, but there seems to be no progress. Whatever the issues may be, they must be resolved without further delay,” the residents asserted.

Presently, locals rely on a boat service provided by the authorities to traverse the area. They face issues using the service, particularly during rainy seasons and snowfall, causing considerable inconvenience.

Zahoor Ahmad Reshi, the operator of the boat service, acknowledged the hardships faced by the people and underlined the potential benefits of the bridge’s completion.

He noted that with the bridge in place, residents would no longer need to take circuitous routes to travel between Bandipora and Ganderbal, despite the areas being in close proximity.

Providing further insight into the bridge’s history, Muhammad Sultan Mir, the concerned Sarpanch, revealed that the project received approval in 2011, with construction commencing in 2014 but halting midway.

“Over Rs 8 crore has been spent so far. I urge the LG administration to address this matter promptly,” he urged.

Farooq Ahmad Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) informed, “We have submitted a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to nearly Rs 32 crore, awaiting administrative approval. Once that is granted, we will expedite the tendering process and resume the necessary work without delay.”