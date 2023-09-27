Khag-Aripathan road construction stalls again despite resuming after 7-yrs

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Sept 27: Construction work on the pending 6-kilometre stretch of the centrally funded Khag to Aripathan road in Budgam district has once again come to a halt following complaints about the use of substandard materials, dashing the hopes of local residents eagerly anticipating improved connectivity in the district.

Local residents have informed Excelsior that construction work on this nearly six-kilometre stretch commenced in July after being suspended for the past seven years. However, it has been left incomplete due to allegations of substandard material being utilised in the construction process.

“The work has been ongoing since 2017, and the final phase was supposed to be executed this year. We were hopeful that the road would be completed, but the authorities have once again abandoned it midway,” Ghulam Hassan Malik, a local resident, said.

The work was halted after a social activist raised concerns about the use of substandard material. “The work was stopped because a social media journalist complained about the poor quality of macadam and the next day, vigilance officials took samples in the first week of August. Work has stalled since then,” a local said.

Local residents informed that the Roads and Buildings department, responsible for the project, completed the macadamization of approximately 3 kilometres of the road from Palpora to Kandhama curve but left the remaining 2.5 kilometres in a deplorable state. “The unfortunate part is that they have neglected the most deteriorated section of the road, which is causing significant inconvenience to commuters,” Mustaq Ahmad, another local, said.

The project, with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 11 crore, commenced in 2017 but encountered obstacles from the outset. It entailed widening the road to approximately 40 feet with a macadamized surface of 26 feet. “The project became entangled in a dispute involving land and house owners affected by the road construction,” an official said.

He added that the dispute was resolved in 2021, leading to the completion of nearly 3 kilometres of road. In 2022, an additional 2 kilometres were completed. “However, this year, the department was expected to complete the remaining 6 kilometres, but it encountered yet another roadblock,” he said.

“We request LG for his personal intervention in this issue and to issue orders for the complete macadamization of the remaining portion of this road. The area is hilly, and next month the temperature will drop, making it impossible to proceed,” a local said.

Executive Engineer of the Roads and Buildings Department for Beerwah, Irfan Ahmad, said that the investigation into the allegations of substandard work is currently underway, and the work will resume once the report is received.

“The samples have been taken, but the case has not been concluded. Once the final report comes to us, we will immediately start the work. We hope the report comes as soon as possible so that we can utilise the time before the onset of winter,” he said.