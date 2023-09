Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: An Army jawan was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district today officials said.

The incident took place in the Nowsehera forward area when Naik Dheeraj Kumar accidentally stepped on the anti-personnel mine during patrolling, they said.

Kumar, the officials said, was airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.