Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to IID Govindsar, MES Janglote, Logate Industry, Kumri Kathera, Saher Logate and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 28 from 9 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, Chandan Vihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 30 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Lahri Bathri, Mandli, Dewal, Billawar, PHE, Channera, Bhaddu and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 8 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Raghunath Bazar, Residency Road, Khadikan Talab, Wazarat Road, Kanak Mandi, Gujjar Nagar, Upper Gummat, Part of Jewel, Vinayak Bazar and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Channi Himmat, Transport Nagar, Fruit Mandi, Narwal, Railway Colony Wave Mall and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 7 am to 10 am.