ACB seeks more time to file status report

Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya scam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The court of Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) Jammu O P Bhagat today extended the time up to September 30th for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu to submit the latest status of the complaint dated October 10, 2022 lodged by Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed originally to Director, CBI seeking registration of FIR into Rs 500-700 crore scam in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Scheme in the Union Territory of J&K which later came to be transferred to the Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K.

The Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) Jammu on the last date of hearing had directed the ACB to submit the status report by or before September 26, 2023.

When this matter of wide public importance came up for hearing, the APP appearing for ACB submitted that he has not received the status report from the ACB Headquarters and he be allowed more time to comply the orders of the court.

On the other hand, Advocate S S Ahmed, who is the complainant in the matter, resisted the prayer and submitted that ACB is taking the matter casually and attempt is being made by the ACB to hush up Rs 500-700 crore scam in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Scheme.

He further submitted that a time bound direction be issued to the ACB so that the status of the scam is known to everyone.

After considering the submissions of Advocate S S Ahmed and APP appearing for ACB, the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) Jammu further extended the time for ACB to comply the earlier direction by filing the current status of the complaint by or before the next date of hearing—September 30.