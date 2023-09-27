Three injured as two families clash in Arnia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: At least three persons were injured in the clash of two families in Arnia Town here, officials said.

They said Rakesh Kumar (46) son of Babu Ram of Bala Chak, RS Pura, Sudesh Kumar (40) wife of Raj Kumar of Bala Chak, RS Pura and her son Yogesh Kumar (18), suffered injuries around 6 PM on Tuesday after the two families (of Rakesh Kumar and Sudesh Kumar) clashed over some dispute between the children of the two families.

After the police got information about the dispute, the injured were rushed to a local hospital in Arnia from where they were referred to Government Medical College Jammu, where they’re undergoing treatment.

A police spokesperson said that acting on the written complaints lodged by both the families, police have registered separate FIRs in the incidents and started further investigation.