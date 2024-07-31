KCCI meets Giriraj Singh, seeks handicrafts promotion

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 30: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) delegation, led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga, has met with the Union Minister, Giriraj Singh, to seek the promotion of handicraft and artisan products.

According to a statement issued by KCCI, the delegation also raised several issues including participation in Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) events organized by various Export Promotion Councils in India and abroad.

The trade body raised the issue of accreditation for the Export Pashmina DNA Testing Lab with NABL/Wildlife Department, demanding that the lab be set up in Srinagar, where over 95% of Pashmina is manufactured.

The delegation emphasized that certification done at the lab should be mandatory for customs to accept clearance of export consignments to avoid seizure and delays in exports.

The Minister’s attention was drawn to the delivery schedule of export shipments, with the delegation noting that any delay not only causes loss to the exporter but also leads to cancellation of future orders and tarnishes the reputation of the exporter in the importing country.

KCCI also suggested that a separate HSN code be provided to cover Value Added and Pashmina Shawls so that adequate benefits are available to exporters whose products cost thousands, and in some cases, lakhs of rupees, produced by artisans over months and years.

During the meeting, KCCI strongly advocated for the anomaly in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 to be rectified, a concern they have raised at every available forum.

Additionally, KCCI highlighted that the North belt of the Kashmir region, known for its production of renowned handmade silk carpets, plays a very important role in the Indian carpet industry and its exports, and should be declared as the carpet village/cluster.

Similarly, it stressed, districts with substantial concentrations of handicraft products/activities should be identified and established as Handicraft Clusters.

To promote exports of handicrafts and other sectors, KCCI proposed conducting Market Study Tours to European, Middle Eastern countries, the USA, and other countries.

“The Minister gave a positive response to the suggestions and demands raised by the President KCCI and assured that the issues will be resolved soon,” KCCI said.