Ladakh BJP leaders call on Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: BJP Ladakh State president, Phunchok Stanzin and Chairman/CEC, Tashi Gyalson, LAHDC Leh called on Tarun Chugh , national general secretary BJP and Prabhari J&K and Ladakh UTs at his residence New Delhi to discuss various issues pertaining to Ladakh. They also submitted a memorandum to him highlighting the various demands of the UT.

Besides, raising important issues such as reservation and notifying gazetted posts, rationalisation of wildlife boundaries, inclusion of Bhoti language in 8th Schedule etc. They further apprised him for early declaration of Zanskar and Nubra district as well as creation of more district units.