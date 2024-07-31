JKAP protests for restoration of statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 30: While accusing the Government of resorting to delay tactics, Apni Party (JKAP) today sought an immediate restoration of statehood, stressing that “Delhi se doori” is increasing and people disheartened.

In this regard, a number of party workers and leaders held a protest demonstration here, carrying placards, raising slogans, and demanding the restoration of statehood before the Assembly elections.

Vice-President of JKAP, Ghulam Hassan Mir, speaking to media persons during the protest, said that instead of restoring statehood, the Government is taking steps aimed at disempowering the people of J&K.

“The Prime Minister as well as the Home Minister had promised that statehood would be restored, but that has not happened so far. In contrast, they are taking measures to make the people powerless,” he said.

He emphasized that the “violation of rights” of the people of J&K should not continue and urged the Government to ensure that statehood is restored without further delay.

The protester also attempted to take out a protest rally from the party headquarters; however, the police personnel stationed there prevented them from moving further.

Another party leader, Muhammad Ashraf Mir said that the Government is making changes to create a state that would be fundamentally different.

They are making amendments to disempower the people, and even if J&K becomes a state tomorrow, we will altogether have different laws,” he said and added that these changes would render a Chief Minister powerless.

“We will have an LG with absolute powers and the CM would be a dummy CM, without powers. These changes must be reversed, and statehood must be restored,” he said.

JKAP’s Chief Spokesperson, Muntazir Mohiudin, on the occasion, accused the Government of committing excesses against the people of J&K. “The Centre has resorted to excesses when it comes to the people of J&K, downgraded its status, and turned it into a Union Territory.”