ADGP Jammu inspects Police Stations in Kathua District

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, today conducted a comprehensive inspection of police establishments in Kathua District.

Accompanied by SSP Kathua Anayat Ali Choudhary and other senior officers, Jain’s visit aimed to evaluate the operational efficiency, working conditions, and infrastructural needs of local police stations.

Jain’s inspection tour covered several key locations including Police Station Hiranagar, Police Station Rajbagh, Border Police Post Chakra, Police Post Marheen, and Police Station Kathua.

At each site, he engaged with officers and personnel to review their performance and address challenges.

During his visit to Police Station Hiranagar, Jain focused on community policing and crime prevention strategies, emphasizing the need for high professional standards and efficient record maintenance.

He also assessed the station’s administrative setup and ongoing case management.

At Police Station Rajbagh, Jain inspected the operational readiness and evaluated the Woman Help Desk, highlighting the importance of responsive support services for women.

His visit to the Border Police Post Chakra included a review of security measures at the international border, where he commended the personnel’s efforts and encouraged closer community collaboration.

Jain’s final stop was Police Station Kathua, where he assessed the station’s overall functioning and efficiency.

He scrutinized crime statistics, directed for the expedited handling of public grievances, and stressed prompt police action in emergencies.

Jain also reviewed the deployment and operational strategies of the police forces in their respective areas.

This inspection underscores ADGP Jain’s commitment to enhancing police efficiency and community safety in Kathua district, ensuring that local police stations are well-equipped to meet their responsibilities effectively.