Sood, Raina, Koul address Tridev, Morcha Sammelans

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: BJP held Tridev and Morcha Sammelans at the Assembly constituencies level across the region.

Stating that the BJP has empowered farmers, women, youth and every single community that was left abandoned and ignored for decades, Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP stressed that the BJP has empowered the common man, improved the socio-economic status of the people and strengthened the nation.

He also highlighted the multi-pronged approach by Modi Government to empower the communities like farmers by rolling out multiple welfare schemes.

Ashish Sood, in his address, emphasized on the contribution of the Modi Government to develop Jammu & Kashmir on the most modern lines. He said that the earlier Governments led by NC, PDP and Congress looted the resources of Jammu & Kashmir and also ditched the communities like SCs, OBCs, Paharis, and others for their personal gains.

Ashok Koul said that Jammu and Kashmir is on a new path of development after the abrogation of Article 370. He said with the construction of highest rail bridge in Reasi the Kashmir has been connected with the whole of India through rail and this has been possible only because of the BJP’s Government and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said that BJP every worker is ready for the Assembly elections and to form the BJP Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, addressed a BJP Kisan Morcha Sammelan in Jammu North Assembly constituency. District president, Omi Khajuria were among other speakers.

Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari J&K addressed a SC Morcha Sammelan in Ramgarh Assembly constituency. Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, general secretary, J&K BJP, Romesh Chander SC Morcha district president also addressed the Sammelan.

Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization), addressed the Tridev Sammelan of Udhampur (West) Assembly constituency Udhampur. District president, Arun Gupta, vice-president, Chander Mohan Gupta, Pawan Gupta, Balwant Singh Mankotia, and others also addressed it.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh, BJP district president, Basohli Darshan Singh addressed “BJYM Sammelan” at Basohli Assembly constituency.