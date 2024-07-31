Solanki exhorts party workers to strengthen Cong Party

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, July 30: Former Union Minister and AICC Incharge for J&K, Bharatsinh Solanki today exhorted Congress workers to further strengthen Congress and highlight Govt failures to seek redressal of public grievances.

Accompanied by JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, senior vice president GN Monga, vice president Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Solanki addressed a workers meeting at Aglar Kandi in Rajpura (Pulwama) of South Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Solanki told the Party workers that people have great expectations from the Congress because Congress represents their urges and aspirations in true sense, so we need to reach nook and corner to highlight public issues for their resolution.

Public have been witnessing the ugliest situation in many ways be it on the economic front, development or be it the unemployment menace besides many other issues. The time has come, when BJP will respond heavily in the upcoming Assembly election for failing people on every front.

Solanki said he feels the pain of people who have been left at the mercy of bureaucracy aiming to rule J&K directly from the Centre, but such designs shall no longer work, elections has to happen which will provide opportunities to public to elect their representatives, who will represent and ensure redressal of their issues.

BJP is not interested in restoring democratic process in J&K, but the Congress will fight for people’s rights and it will be party’s endeavor to ensure that J&K get its democratically elected Govt.

Addressing the meeting JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani expressed confidence that Congress Party will emerge stronger in the upcoming Assembly and other elections, for the fact, people have faith and trust under the policies and programmes of the party.

JKPCC senior vice president GN Monga criticized the Govt for making tall claims with respect to development in J&K especially after 2019 and termed these a white lie aiming to divert public attention. The reality is that J&K has suffered enormously on every account, Monga added.

JKPCC vice president Fayaz Ahmad Dar expressed gratitude to Party workers for their overwhelming participation in the meeting and expressed confidence that in coming days series of similar workers and public meetings shall be conducted in Rajpura segment of Pulwama District.