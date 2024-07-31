Vice Chancellor Vishwakarma Skill University calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses StartUp initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 30 : Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, which is the unique University of its kind in the country, called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today to discuss the various StartUp initiatives undertaken at the University and also brief the Minister about the innovative measures adopted to foster an environment conducive to the growth of science and technology as well as StartUp promotion.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh commended the University’s efforts to shift from traditional education towards skill development and forge strong industry linkages. He emphasized the importance of creating a highly skilled workforce ready to be employed in various emerging sectors.

Highlighting the Modi Government 3.0’s commitment to boosting StartUps, Dr Jitendra Singh stated, “Modi Govt. 3.0 has laid special emphasis on StartUps by ending the ‘Angel Tax’ on Venture Capital Funds in the recent union budget.” Referring to Rs. 1 lakh crore budgetary support announced for Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), the Minister shared that a mechanism for spurring private sector driven research and innovation on a commercial scale is the Government’s priority.

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared the Government’s success in the Space StartUp sector achieved within just two to three years of private partnerships. He encouraged Raj Nehru to promote space technology StartUps at the university, describing them as the future. He underscored the Government’s plan to expand the Space economy by five times in the next decade through the establishment of a Rs 1 lakh crore Venture Capital Fund (VCF).

The Minister also highlighted the importance of industry-academia linkage and shared his experiences with the successful Aroma Mission and Purple Revolution, particularly in agri-preneurship.

Vice Chancellor Raj Nehru invited Dr. Jitendra Singh to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence established at the University, recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the institution. He proudly shared that the university, a State institution under the Haryana Government, has achieved numerous accolades.

Furthermore, the Vice Chancellor introduced the ‘USTAV Foundation,’ an initiative supporting school students and young innovators to turn their ideas into successful startups by providing funding and necessary support through industry partnerships. Dr. Jitendra Singh praised this initiative and wished for its success.