Justice Tashi Rabstan inaugurates Heritage Munsiff Court in R S Pura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, today inaugurated the Heritage Munsiff Court in R S Pura.

The ceremony was attended by MK Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice; Rajesh Gupta, Chief Engineer of R&B, Jammu; Seema Parihar, SDM, R S Pura; Parveen Pandoh, Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu; and the President and Secretary of the Bar Association, R S Pura.

Upon arrival, Justice Rabstan was warmly welcomed by Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, along with his team, including Sandeep Sen, Munsiff, R S Pura, and Rashi Verma, Additional Munsiff, R S Pura.

Following the inauguration, Justice Rabstan toured the court complex and engaged with bar members.

He instructed the administration to expedite tile-work in the court compound to prevent water-logging and announced the dedication of separate washrooms for male and female lawyers. SDM R S Pura committed to providing separate toilets for litigants as well.

Justice Rabstan also assured that the High Court is reviewing a proposal for a new court complex with plans to accommodate more than two courts.

Later, in a media briefing, District Judge Sanjay Parihar highlighted the historic significance of the Munsiff court complex, established in 1905, which is the oldest building in the area.

He noted that the building, preserved with the help of the High Court and the Archaeological Survey of India, retains its original grandeur.

“Historically, English judges presided here, with jurisdiction extending to Sialkot,” he said.

Parihar added that the new Munsiff court building, replacing a makeshift structure, will enhance facilities for litigants and lawyers.

“Plans are underway to construct a new court building in R S Pura to address space constraints,” he said.

Addressing demands for additional facilities, Parihar revealed that a Rs 6 lakh project for a shed for litigants and advocates has been proposed by the Acting Chief Justice.

“Further discussions are in progress regarding pre-fabricated tin structures for advocates,” he added.