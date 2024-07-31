Delegation of J&K Sikh Coordination Committee calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: A delegation of Sikh Coordination Committee J&K led by its patron Mahant Manjit Singh, Chief of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

Mahant Manjit Singh expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Administration for resolving long pending issues of the Sikh community including the recent appointment of a member of J&K Public Service Commission from the community.

The members of the delegation submitted a charter of demands highlighting the concerning issues of the Sikh community living in the UT. They also put forth several demands pertaining to inclusion of eligible Sikh population in Pahari ethnic group, promotion of Punjabi language and installation of statute of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji at Srinagar.

Ajit Singh, Chairman, Sikh Coordination Committee J&K, who also heads All J&K Transport Welfare Association apprised the Lt Governor of various welfare issues of transporters community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate action on the issues projected during the interaction.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Inner Wheel District 307 called on Lieutenant Governor.