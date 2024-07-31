J&K Bank UPI services down, irks customers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 30: Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s UPI servers are down since Sunday causing widespread inconvenience to users dependent on these services for daily transactions.

“Due to an issue with the partner network, our UPI/IMPS services are currently impacted and shall be restored as soon as possible. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” read a message sent by the bank to the customers.

According to the details, the service disruption has left many customers struggling to manage their financial activities.

Click here to watch video

Ejaz Ahmed said that he was unable to fill the petrol tank of his car as he had no cash. “I have to go all the way to my friend’s place to get cash to buy petrol. What kind of service is this bank providing? They have regular issues with their app and other banking services. They take customers for a ride,” he said.

“I needed to transfer money for my college fees, but with the UPI service down, I’m facing unnecessary delays. It’s very stressful,” said a student.

“The outage has made it impossible to complete the transaction for online purchases. It’s extremely inconvenient as I have to make daily online purchases,” said one Abdul Hamid.