Kavinder briefs PM on ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta called on the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and briefed him about the ongoing holy Annual Amarnath Ji Yatra to the abode of Lord Shiva in the Himalayas. He also briefed PM about various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kavinder met the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the BJP’s National Executive Meet held at Hyderabad. The former Deputy Chief Minister conveyed to the PM that till last evening more than 5000 pilgrims had the Darshan of the Ice Lingam at the Holy Cave Shrine. He attributed the hassle free pilgrimage to the efforts of Prime Minister and the Home Minister in ensuring fool-proof security arrangements and state of art arrangements for the Yatra.

He conveyed to the PM that this ancient pilgrimage is a living example of rich secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir with people of the two main communities i.e. Hindus as well as the Muslims being proactive partners in this Yatra. Kavinder Gupta, while having the threadbare discussion over the Jammu and Kashmir, briefed the Prime Minister about latest changes being witnessed in the Union Territory as far as political scenario is concerned.

PM told Kavinder Gupta that it is a matter of pleasure for the people of this nation that the holy Amarnath Yatra is taking place after a gap of two years and is going on hassle-free. He said that this Yatra is not only significant from the point of religion but the rich Indian cultural ethos based upon communal harmony and brotherhood. He reiterated the commitment of the Union Government in making all out efforts to make this Yatra a great success.