Army, local public commemorate Jhangar Day

Excelsior Correspondent

NOWSHERA, July 4: Indian Army’s Ace of Spades Division celebrated “Jhangar Day” wherein a series of events were organised to commemorate the victory of Indian Army in Battle of Jhangar during Indo- Pak war of 1947-48.

The events started with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Usman Memorial, Jhangar, by Maj Gen YS Ahlawat, GOC Ace of Spades Division, paying tribute to Brig Mohd Usman and other brave hearts, who paved the way for victory of the Indian Army.

On the occasion, the GOC inaugurated the Usman e-Suvidha Kendra in the Memorial complex. The e-Suvidha Kendra is part of a major social initiative established with the joint efforts of Indian Army and Tata AIG, benefitting hundreds of school children, ESMs, meritorious students and upskilling of service persons proceeding on pension from the border villages. This initiative will bring a fillip in the digital education and skill development in the district.

A series of cultural events were organised at the Jhangar ground for a huge gathering of local people. These events included Kalaripayattu display, an oldest martial art form from South India, Gatka by the youth of Naushera and a combined Military Band display.

Maj Gen Ahlawat, felicitated `Bal Sainiks’, `Veer Naris’ and Gallantary Award winners. An Artifical Limb camp by Kiwani Group was also organized for the injured / specially abled villagers, wherein, the GOC accompanied by Brig Kapil Rana, interacted with the civilians and presented various rehabilitation and mobility aids.

The GOC also interacted with the school children who were presented with computers under the social initiative, ESMs, villagers and the team of doctors who had volunteered their services for the eye and Medical camp orgainised on Jhangar Day.