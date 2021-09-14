Kashmir was cradle of civilization, innovation from time immemorial: Raj Nehru

Positive thoughts mantra to peace: Prof Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Positive thought, contentment and generosity is the mantra to lead to peace, progress and prosperity. Little things done in a proper way at proper time always make a big difference.

This was stated by Prof JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SK University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Jammu during Foundation Day celebration of the’Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra’on the occasion of Sharda-Ashtami in the Kendra premises at Anandnagar, Bohri here today.

Since the foundation of SSK I in the year1995,every year, this occasion is celebrated with fervour and gaiety to remember and revere the sacred Goddess of knowledge and learning Mata Sharda, whose ancient temple is located in Kishanganga (Neelam) Valley, just beyond the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme started with Pushparchana offering of flowers to Mata Sharda followed by Shardavandana.

Prof J PSharma VC SKUAST Jammu was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Raj Nehru,Vice Chancellor, Vishwakarma Skill University (VSU), Gurugram Haryana presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sharma admired the efforts of Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra in preserving the Kashmiri ethos and culture. He offered his help and guidance for the vocational guidance of youth for their future earnings. He emphasized for all particularly the youth to dream big, act fast and achieve goals in life through dedication and hardwork. He dwelt in length about the basic tenants for the achievements and to be happy and contented in life which only leads to peace and prosperity.

Addressing the audience Raj Nehru, said that in view of the present circumstances the community needs to set goals for future instead of looking back to past and be impatient. Higher goals in our genius mind shall be refreshed every time whatever the conditions we encounter. He explained in detail that Kashmir was a cradle of civilization, innovation,science and technology from thousands of years. The need of the time is to inculcate originality, high thinking, moral education and new thought process amongst young generation for building a viable society. He also announced a grant of Rs.1 lakh for transliterating ancient Manuscripts in Sharda script and urged for formulating research projects in this direction.

On this occasion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana and Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) to revive and promote Sharada script under the provisions of propagating Indian languages in their original script.

Welcome address was made by H. N. Pandita, senior Trustee of the Kendra and vote of thanks was presented by Avtar Krishen Trakroo. The programme was conducted by Radhey Sham.