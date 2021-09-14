Court directs DC Jammu to file status report

DGPC Case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: In a petition filed by Satinder Singh and Joginder Singh challenging the order of Revenue Secretary whereby Revenue Secretary ordered that tenure of existing Gurdwara Prabandhak Committees extended by three months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Justice Sindhu Sharma after hearing petitioner in person directed Deputy Commissioner to Jammu to file status report, failing which he shall appear in person to assist the matter.

This significant order has been passed by Justice Sindhu Sharma after hearing petitioners who submitted that earlier this court directed Deputy Commissioner to file a status report regarding construction activity being undertaken, if any, in Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar, Jammu and Gurudwara Chati Patshahi at Talab Tillo, near Guest House, Jammu, but it has not filed.

It is worthwhile to mention here that earlier High Court directed that Deputy Commissioner, Jammu shall file a status report regarding construction activity being undertaken, if any, in Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar, Jammu and Gurudwara Chati Patshahi at Talab Tillo, near Guest House, Jammu. He shall also indicate in the status report whether prior approval for the same was obtained. Reports regarding offerings and financial transactions will also be filed by the next date, the court observed.