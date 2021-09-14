Justice Magrey inaugurates Legal Literacy Club

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in presence of Vice Chancellor (VC) Cluster University Srinagar, Professor Qayyum Hussain today inaugurated a Legal Literacy Club (LLC), at Amar Singh College, Srinagar.

The LLC was established by District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Service Authority in collaboration with Amar Singh College Srinagar.

Among the dignitaries, Chairman DLSA, Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Mohammad Akram Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Assad, Member Secretary J&K Legal Service Authority, M K Sharma, Director Colleges, Yasmeen Ashai, Secretary DLSA, Sub- Judge Noor Mohammad Mir, Principal Amar Singh College B.A Rather were also present on the occasion.

Justice Magrey, who is also Executive Chairman of J&K LSA and Member NALSA in his inaugural address, said that the aim of establishing LLC in educational institutes is to educate and empower students about their legal rights and sensitize them about their role towards educating others of their rights and duties.

He said LSA shall be conducting interactive sessions and involve legal experts, resources persons to provide legal knowledge and mass awareness generation among students as a mission to shape the future of youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Magrey said that opening of LLC shall help in imparting legal knowledge, besides it shall also boost youth to stand up and advocate for justice and rights of the people, particularly for the weaker section of the society.

He said that being an alumnus of A.S College, he owes a lot to it.

Stating that A.S College has its own history of creating stalwarts in various fields, he said “It is a proud moment for me to be here and inaugurate the club which will definitely help students to gain knowledge about their legal rights and shape them towards positivity in life”.

Giving details, he said that J&K LSA has established more than 300 LLCs at colleges and higher secondary schools helping students to know their legal rights.

Justice Magrey urged students to play a positive role and help in taking other youth indulged in drugs and other illegal and unhealthy practices out and shape their future too.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC Cluster University, Prof Qayyum Hussain emphasized on alumni to ensure support to college administration to deliver vibrant education services to their students.

He appealed for organizing a grand alumni function and an event for fundraising to help students who can’t afford fees and other expenses in these colleges.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Mohammad Akram Choudhary presented an introductory speech.

M.K Sharma who also spoke on the occasion deliberated on the role and functions of LLC, while Yasmeen Ashai spoke on the role of educational institutes on enhancing legal literacy through LLC.

Principal B.A Rather and Secretary DLSA presented a welcome address and vote of thanks, respectively.