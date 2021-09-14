Advisor Baseer conducts review of projects under IPDS, PMDP

*Directs to intensify drive against illegal connections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, along with senior functionaries of Power Development Department and its allied wings today reviewed the ongoing construction works on 33/11 KV substations at Channi Himmat, Chowadi and Bajalta and various other places to review the progress against the timelines already fixed.

The projects are being executed by RECPDCL as Project implementing agency for strengthening power infrastructure of Jammu under Centrally Sponsored Schemes namely Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP)-U circle Jammu.

While inspecting the ongoing works on the substations, Advisor said that these projects cover the construction of new 33/11 KV substations, installation of additional transformers, augmentation of existing power transformers besides execution of associated distribution works covering 9 towns of Jammu circle namely Jammu MC, Jammu CB, Arnia, Bishnah, R S Pura, Akhnoor, Gho Manhasa, Jourian and Akhnoor. He said that the project envisages addition of 456.5 MVA capacities at 33/11 level and 202.6 MVA at distribution level.

Managing Director, JPDCL, Gurmeet Singh briefed about present status of the ongoing works. He said that it will also provide relief to existing overloaded 33/11 KV substations in the areas.

The Advisor gave on spot directions to the officers to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame. He said no laxity on non-adherence to the time lines given shall be tolerated. Adding to these directions he said all the projects should comply to the standards and there should be no qualitative compromise on any of the works undertaken.

Advisor, while speaking on the occasion said that the completion of these projects will largely benefit the population and give reliable power supply and impoved voltage to the consumers.

While directing the officers to have proactive approach, the Advisor stressed upon the officers to prepare for the coming winters the road map for which has been already laid down by him in the recently held meeting. He directed the officers to focus on areas of concern and keep rapid action teams ready and well prepared for the coming winters so as to respond to the damages in emergency situations. The Advisor asked the officers to keep a clear curtailment schedule in place for the winters and give it wide publicity so that people come to know well in advance. The Advisor also asked to put in place a foolproof mechanism to ensure that the upper and far-flung areas especially Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri and some areas of Udhampur and Ramban which receive heavy snow fall do not face frequent interruptions and outages.

Advisor directed the concerned to ensure the availability of buffer stock of transformers at every Electric Division so that same could be dispatched to the vulnerable areas and upper reaches and time is not wasted to replace the damaged transformers. He further added that the conductor, wires and rotten poles should be immediately replaced wherever required.

The Advisor stressed on action against the power theft and the Transmission and Distribution losses. He directed the officers to make a list of highest and the lowest loss bearing divisions so that action is taken against the non-performing officers. Advisor directed the senior functionaries of PDD to intensify the drive against erring consumers and take strict action against defaulters. He also asked for removing illegal power connections.