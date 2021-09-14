High level US delegation meets Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today called for greater Indo-US cooperation in the field of clean and green energy, and reiterated India’s commitment to promote our Atomic/Nuclear programme for providing not only a major source of clean energy but also as a major tool of application in areas like healthcare and agriculture sector.

At a meeting with a high level US delegation, led by Biden Government’s top functionary, Deputy Secretary of Energy David M. Turk, who is the American counterpart of India’s Power Minister and who called on him here today, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India and the United States are revamping their strategic partnership to focus on clean energy sectors, such as biofuels and Green Hydrogen.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed the delegation that in the next ten years, India will produce more than three times nuclear power and it is expected to reach 22,480 MW by the year 2031, from the current 6780 MW as more nuclear power plants are also planned in future.

US Deputy Secretary of Energy, David M. Turk assured Dr Jitendra Singh that America will deepen its collaboration with India in Nuclear Energy as there is a lot of complementarity there. Mr Turk also promised deeper engagement with India in the Green Hydrogen sector as recently announced by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day Speech. The visiting Energy Minister said that it is also imperative for Climate Change and mitigation related issues. The two countries have also signed up for the transformation of the US-India gas task force. This will entail emphasis on the intersectionality between bioenergy, hydrogen, and renewable fuels with natural gas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with the rapid introduction of biofuels, renewable energy and green Hydrogen, India is well poised to play an important role towards Carbon neutrality.He informed that the Government is already encouraging adaptation of Hydrogen fuels and technology for the mobility sector and many industries like Steel, Cement, and Glass Manufacturing Industries have already started using Hydrogen for heating requirements.

Referring to all-encompassing cooperation in Science and Technology and academia exchange programmes, DrJitendraSingh said that India has proposed to launch a Mission “Integrated Biorefineries” where the US is actively supporting the initiative. A few areas of potential R&D for collaboration in Advanced Biofuels and Renewable Chemicals and Materials have been identified. He said, under Mission Innovation phase 1.0, India has been actively co-leading theSustainable Biofuel Innovation challenge and supporting the RD&D collaborative projects (via Funding opportunity announcement) in close coordination with other IC4 member countries, including the USA.

On COVID-19 Front, United States–India Science & Technology Endowment Fund awarded 11 bilateral teams under the category of COVID- 19 Ignition Grants.They are working on solutions that include novel early diagnostic tests, antiviral therapy, drug repurposing, ventilator research, disinfection machines, and sensor-based symptom tracking.