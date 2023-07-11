Jugal tours Pangali, pays obeisance to Guru Ravi Dass

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Jugal Kishore Sharma BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu today visited at village Pangali and paid obeisance at Guru Ravi Dass temple in Jammu East Assembly constituency.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while speaking at the occasion said that village Pangali is situated near the education hub in Jammu East constituency of block Nagrota. He said many efforts have been provided to develop village Pangali regarding road, water facility and upgradation of school. He, while narrating the teachings of Guru Ravi Dass said that we should follow the teachings of Guru Ravi Dass to flourish our life.

He said that village is thickly populated and people were suffering with water scarcity, many hand pumps were installed to meet with shortage of drinking water. He said that upgradation of roads are also under approval for the development of Pangali. He said that tube wells are also now installed and started to provide water facility to every doorstep.

Member of Parliament, while appraising Centrally sponsored schemes among the masses said that under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tremendous development have been seen in every corner. He said block Nagrota has also observed development by construction of IIT & IIM. He said that Prime Minister is working hard for upliftment of each and every class of the society. He said that under Ayshman Bharat and PM-Ujjwala Yojana many people got benefitted.

BDO Shalini Raina along with officials of PWD, senior BJP leaders, Ramesh Master, general secretary, Balbir Singh, Rajinder, Rattan Kumar, Puran Chand Naib Sarpanch, Girdhari Lal, Paritam Chand, Kirpa Ram, Raj Banalia, Som Dutt, Panch Babli Devi, Shhailo Ram, Shobat Ali and others also present at the occasion.