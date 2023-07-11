Ex-MLC Surinder Choudhary quits BJP, joins NC, Omar welcomes in party fold

Tribute paid to Madr-e-Meharban

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, July 11: Former Member Legislative Council (Ex-MLC), Surinder Choudhary, today quit BJP and joined National Conference in presence of party vice president and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a function held at party office Jammu today to pay tribute to Madr-e-Meharban, Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her death anniversary.

Omar Abdullah along with party Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, G H Malik, Javed Rana (Ex-MLA) and other senior leaders, welcomed Surinder Choudhary in the NC fold. He had over a year-long association with the BJP. He had quit PDP in March last year to join BJP.

Earlier in the day, Choudhary declared his decision to quit the BJP through a tweet while accusing the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief of encouraging favoritism and corruption. Choudhary had lost to Ravinder Raina in the Nowshera Assembly constituency of Rajouri district during 2014 assembly elections.

While welcoming Choudhary and his supporters to the National Conference, Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of using state machinery to browbeat those who want to leave the party and join the NC.

“You cannot think of the pressure which was put on Choudhary to

stop him from joining the National Conference. Officers who are supposed to serve the public are being used to put pressure on the BJP’s opponents.

I want to tell the officers that this is not your job and this administration is not going to stay forever,” Omar Abdullah said while addressing a huge gathering on the occasion.

He claimed that a leader of a regional party had decided to join the National Conference recently but was forced to give up succumbing to the pressure from the BJP even though he is not affiliated with the party.

“This is what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving people distressed,” Omar said and asked party workers to step up their activities in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our responsibility is to reach out to the people, stand with them and bring back smiles on their faces to pull Jammu and Kashmir out of this cesspool,” the NC vice-president said.

He said Choudhary started his political career at the National Conference in 1995 and with his rejoining, the party will strengthen further at the grass-root level. The former MLC thanked the National Conference and pledged not to leave the party again.

He slammed the BJP over its claims of development and restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and said he is ready for a debate with the saffron party leaders to expose their claims.

Earlier at Srinagar, Omar led the party functionaries in offering floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of Madr-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan on her 23rd death anniversary.

Party general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Chy Mohd Ramzaan, Mubarak Gul, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Nazir Gurezi, Mushtaq Guroo, Mudassar Shahmiri and others paid glowing tributes to the Madre Meharban.

On the occasion a voluntary blood donation camp was organised by Provincial president (Kashmir) Youth National Conference Salman Ali Sagar.

Omar visited the blood donation camp and joined other volunteers in donating the blood. A total of 101 units of blood was collected on the occasion.