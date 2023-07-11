Time to stand with forces of justice, liberty: Bhalla

DCC- Rural reviews Maun Satyagrah prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: District Congress Committee Jammu Rural reviewed the proposed `Maun Sataygrah’ programme being organized tomorrow across the region.

A large meeting in this connection was organized by Hari Singh Chib, DCC Jammu Rural president and was presided over by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and former Minister Mula Ram.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said,”We believe that the truth, and our commitment for the genuine welfare of every Indian, speaks loud and clear, no matter what tactics the BJP will deploy against us or our leaders. India will not allow such fascist forces to go on for too long,” he said.

Undeterred, Rahul Gandhi has remained steadfast in his resolve to take on the ruling regime, he said. Even outside Parliament, he remains the voice of the people and the leader who people can trust, he said.”As a result, not just the Congress, but the entire country is agitated at his wrongful and vindictive disqualification,” he claimed.

Bhalla exhorted the party cadre to remain in touch with people, keeping their actions deeply rooted in the ideology of the party. He said the ruling party and its local ‘Trojan horses’ are not batting an eyelid over the miseries they have created for our people.

Mula Ram speaking on the occasion said that Government is viewing the situation through its own mirror otherwise everyone knows how better the situation is in J&K in terms of development. He asked the Central Government when it would ensure a congenial atmosphere for elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir and elect a Government of the people in the state. He also accused the BJP of failing to read the pulse of J&K people and said it cannot shun and run away from owning the responsibility of creating this mess in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hari Singh Chib said that BJP Government do not seem serious about burning public issues. There are not enough or even requisite posts advertised in the Government departments, and even, if advertised, they are never worked out effectively, lack of proper schedules and criteria, relapsing of the advertisements as per their whims, corruption, backdoor entries, favouritism etc are the main loopholes, Chib added.

Senior leaders Satish Sharma, Kuldep Verma, Vijay Targotra, Vijay Sharma, Parshotam Singh, Balkar Singh, Bushan Kundal, Prem Singh, Suman Kundal and others were also present.