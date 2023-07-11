DC Bandipora reviews accommodation, facilities at Shadipora transit camp

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, July 11: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad visited Transit Camp for Amarnath pilgrims at Shadipora and reviewed accommodation and other facilities available for the pilgrims who were halted owing to rainy and suspended yatra for a couple of days.

On the occasion, Dr. Owais took stock of all the arrangements, including boarding and lodging, langers, cleanliness, and drainage at the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that they have further improved the arrangements for the comfortable stay of the Yatris. He directed the augmentation of bedding and refresh points at the transit camp.

He also reviewed health care services, medical facilities, and other indoor and outdoor arrangements. He hoped that such arrangements will continue to be put in place.

The DC directed concerned officers to take measures for enhancing the bed capacity of the Yatra Camp to the maximum possible level so that the maximum number of yatries can be accommodated in case the Yatra gets halted owing to vagaries of weather.