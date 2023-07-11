J&K Bank commissions CRM at Pouni

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 11: Continuing its extension of convenient banking services to people at their nearest possible locations, J&K Bank today commissioned a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Pouni in district Reasi.

The CRM was inaugurated by Bank’s Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta in presence of Cluster Head (Reasi), Ravi Sharma, Branch Manager Pouni, Amarpreet Singh, other bank officials, besides an impressive gathering of valuable customers and prominent citizens of the area.

On the occasion, Zonal Head reiterated the Bank’s commitment of providing easy and affordable banking services to people irrespective of their location. “Besides serving our customers and people at large, the CRM machine will also help in reducing footfall at the adjacent branches of the Bank,” he said, adding, “the best feature of CRM is that it is a 24×7 facility which enables people to deposit or withdraw cash at their own convenience”.

People of the area thanked the Bank management for extending high-tech banking facilities to the area.