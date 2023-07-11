DGP reviews maintenance, restoration work of NH-44

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited the Banihal-Ramban stretch of the National Highway-44 to take the first hand report of maintenance and restoration work.

Pertinently, the Jammu-Srinagar Highway suffered extensive damages between Ramban and Banihal due to incessant rainfall over the last few days.

Acompanied by IGP Traffic, BS Tuti, the DGP visited Lambar, Panthyal and Seri to inspect the road maintenance work. He also visited the yatri transits camps at Banihal and Walnut Factory, Anantnag.

In Ramban, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, DIG DKR Range, Sunil Gupta, DIG Traffic Shridhar Patil, SP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, SSP Traffic NHW Rohit Baskotra accompanied the DGP.

Project Director NHAI, Parshotam Kumar briefed the DGP in Ramban about the progress on the ongoing maintenance work. The DGP issued necessary directions for the fast restoration of the highway.

Expressing satisfaction over the maintenance work, the DGP instructed the executing agency to ensure completion of work on war footing and directed to keep adequate machinery at all vulnerable places to clear the roads.

He directed all the concerned departments to expedite the work to ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the safe and smooth travel of the yatris, tourists, and locals.

He further directed the senior traffic and jurisdictional officers to formulate a traffic plan for smooth flow of vehicular movement.

The DGP also visited the transit camps in Banihal and Walnut factory in Anantnag to review the security arrangements and other facilities being provided to the yatris. He also inspected langars and other stalls in these camps.

He directed the officials to ensure that all necessary facilities and security arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.