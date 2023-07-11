Div Com reviews implementation of ST & other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Officers of forest Department and BSNL to review the implementation of Schedule Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act and pending cases of transfer of land for 4G saturation(mobile towers).

The Div Com reviewed in detail the pending cases of land transfer for 4G tower installation in the districts, while Deputy Commissioners informed about the total number of locations/sites involved, number of cases in which land has been allotted to BSNL and pending cases in their respective districts. It was informed that in most of the cases district administrations have allotted land and rest cases are under process.

He observed mismatch of data shared and directed the BSNL Officers to compile the data in consultation with district administrations.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to hold a meeting with all the concerned officers and expedite the cases for early installation of towers.

The Div Com also asked CCF to clear pending cases of forest clearance.

While reviewing disposal of the cases related to Schedule Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, the Div Com inquired about the status of settlement of claims received in the districts.

The Div Com instructed DCs to expedite the progress and ensure early settlement of all the pending cases in their respective districts. He also asked DCs to ensure conduct of Gram Sabhas for settlement of claims under the Act.

The meeting was attended by Chief Conservator of Forest, Officers of BSNL while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with other concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.