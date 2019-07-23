Joshi, Doshi to continue in PMO as officers of special duty, given rank of Joint Secretary

NEW DELHI: The Government on Tuesday appointed Hiren Joshi and Pratik Doshi as officers of special duty in the Prime Minister’s Office in the rank of joint secretary.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet also ordered the appointment of 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service officer Sanjeev Kumar Singla as private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official order, issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Joshi, who was part of the previous PMO, will continue as OSD (Communication and Information Technology).

Joshi and Doshi have been put in the scale of Joint Secretary with effect from June 14, 2019. Doshi looks after research and strategy in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The appointments of both Joshi and Doshi are on co-terminus basis. (AGENCIES)