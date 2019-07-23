Incidents of terrorism has declined in the country: Govt

NEW DELHI: Stating the Centre has adopted “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, the Government on Tuesday said steps taken by it has resulted in decline in these incidents in the country.

Moving the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, MoS Home Kishan Reddy said “this Government was working against terrorism with zero tolerance.”

The Minister said between 2004-14, a little over 40 incidents of “interland terrorism” took place.

In these incidents, 883 people were killed.

However, from 2014-19,four incidents of interland terrorism took place in which 91 people were killed. (AGENCIES)