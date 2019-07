Govt extends due date for filing ITR for 2018-19 by a month till Aug 31

NEW DELHI: The Government on Tuesday extended the due date for filing income tax returns by individuals for financial year 2018-19 by a month till August 31.

Individuals, including salaried taxpayers, and entities – who do not need to get their accounts audited – were required to file their income tax returns for fiscal 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20) by July 31, 2019.

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2019 to August 31, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. (AGENCIES)