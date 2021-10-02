Jolt to PDP, Nizamuddin joins PC

Sajjad asks NC to support PC

Srinagar, Oct 2: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered a jolt today as its senior leader and former legislator Nazimuddin Bhat today joined the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference.

Bhat, a two time-lawmaker, along with his hundreds of workers from Bandipora assembly segment joined the party in presence of its chairman Sajad Gani Lone and other top leaders at a function held here.

“We welcome Nizam sahib back in the party and we are hopeful that he will help the party efforts in scripting an agenda for change and help navigate J&K out of the web of disempowerment a dignified manner,” Lone said.

Bhat had started his political career from PC and fought 1983 and 1987 polls on its ticket from Bandipora. In 1987 polls, Bhat lost by a narrow margin to NC candidate.

Lone said that besides mass appeal, Bhat is bestowed with intellectual and analytical qualities and that his connection with the masses will play a significant role in the party’s overall growth and strength on the ground.

“There is a certain level of emotion in welcoming Nizamuddin back to the party fold. Nizam was one of the founding members of the JKPC and the party archives remember him as an idealistic young man driven by a desire for change. Nizam took a hiatus from politics and joined journalism. This is how he exited the JKPC. It is a sheer pleasure for all of us here at the JKPC to have Nizam sahib back with us. He is one of those rare politicians in J&K who are connected to the ground and have the unique ability of communicating with the masses,” Sajad said.

Sajad underscored that the people of J&K have been trapped post August 5, 2019 and that the Peoples Conference will stand up for them in our united quest to retrieve back what is rightfully ours.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhat said that joining PC was nothing but a home coming for him as he has played a crucial role in its formation at the very onset.

Lone asked National Conference to support his party if it was worried about division of Muslim votes in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If they think Muslim votes were being divided, let they support us and themselves stay away from elections,” Lone said, when asked for his views about Farooq Abdullah’s statement that efforts are being made to divide Muslim votes in J&K.

Sajad said NC should have no problem if a poor man’s son becomes Chief Minister. He said that he will go by NC’s suggestions if they will support PC.