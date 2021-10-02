Astro India Automobile previews much-awaited SUV Mahindra XUV 700

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Astro India Automobile Private Limited–authorised dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra previewed its much-awaited SUV Mahindra XUV 700.

The upcoming XUV 700 will be slotted among Mahindra XUV500 and Mahindra Alturas G4 in the automaker’s lineup.

The preview of Mahindra XUV 700 was unveiled by the guest of honour and son of soil Rajan Wadhera, Group Advisor of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (Past President M&M Automotive sector) in the presence of Chairman Astro India Mohinder Gupta , MD Vikram Mahajan, Director Satyam Gupta and Dr CD Gupta.

Once launched, the Mahindra XUV 700 will compete with SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The new model, which has been built on the W601 platform, will also be the first Mahindra SUV to sport the auto major’s new visual identity.

The Mahindra XUV700 is likely to feature a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine with 200 bhp and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with 185 bhp. It will be available both in Diesel and Petrol options in manual and automatic transmissions coupled with All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

Ex showroom price of diesel variant starts from Rs 12.48 lakh and petrol variant from Rs 11.99 lakh.

The all-new Mahindra SUV “will come with world-class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra’s commitment towards safety,” as per an official press release.

The automaker will offer Driver Drowsiness Detection system, a tech-enabled system to ensure that the driver is alert especially during long-distance journeys. This feature detects when the driver is asleep and alerts him.

The XUV700 will run on Mahindra’s very own intelligence system AdrenoX. The AdrenoX connects to in-built Alexa for tasks like opening the sky roof and creates 3D immersive music through Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology.

It also features smart door handles, sky roof, personalised speed alert and auto booster headlamps.

Mahindra XUV 700 will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s Chakan and will arrive in showrooms around October this year, the press release reads further.