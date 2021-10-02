22nd District Sqay Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: The 22nd District Srinagar Sqay Championship, organised by District Srinagar Sqay Association under the aegis of the J&K Sqay Association, concluded at Indoor Sports Complex, Poloview, here today.

Doon International emerged winner and clinched the title, whereas Bismillah Club remained 2nd in the medal tally. About 200 students within the district participated in the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Reyaz Ahmad said it is an honour that such sports events are being conducted which provides a platform to young players to show their talent.

He expressed hope that such events will be organized in future to give a vast platform to the young athletes.

Grand Master, Mir Nazir, Riyaz Ahmad Shah (KAS) & Balbir Singh Sodhi were the guests of the closing function who distributed prizes among the winners and runner-up players.