Retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh to boost local economy: CCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu today expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh ,Member Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna and Jugal Kishore for giving a nod to Retreat Ceremony on the lines of Wagah Border here at Suchetgarh BoP by the BSF claiming that the same will give thrust to the local economy in a big way.

In this connection a meeting was held at Chamber house under the Presidentship of Arun Gupta along with the office bearers- Anil Gupta, senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta junior vice president , Gaurav Gupta- secretary general and Rajesh Gupta-secretary.

Arun Gupta said that surely this is the much required step for boosting the economy of the region as it is likely that people in large numbers will come to witness the parade and in turn change the socio-economic condition of the entire belt. He said that CCI extends its wholehearted support to this farsighted step by the Government and is anticipating that the government will soon rope in Pakistan also to make this event fully vibrant and internationally acclaimed like the one at the border near Amritsar city in Punjab.

He said that this was CCI Jammu’s long pending demand and after Government’s nod it is expected that this will boost business activity in Jammu region with a push to hotel and transport industries besides creating new avenues for generating jobs and opportunities to open up new ventures. He hoped that the people of Jammu will support this endeavour of the Government by giving a warm welcome to tourists and showing traditional hospitality.

The CCI president said that the decision on retreat ceremony has raised hopes of people of Jammu region that soon other development projects including tourism infra will also see the light of day, making Jammu an independent tourist destination offering all the modern facilities to visitors with no shortcomings whatsoever. He said it is time to celebrate the moment which the Modi Government has provided to the people by taking this momentous decision for boosting tourism and economy.