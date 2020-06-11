Job loss most severe immediate impact of COVID-19: Survey

NEW DELHI: Job loss is the most severe immediate impact of COVID-19 crisis while lower economic growth and rise in inequality would be the long-term effects, according to a survey by the Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE).

The online survey was conducted on 520 ISLE members in the last week of May.

The preliminary results showed that loss of employment was considered as the most severe immediate impact of the crisis while lower economic growth and rise in inequality were probable long-term impact.

As per the survey, the immediate policy priorities suggested were protection of workers and families, short-term employment creation and income transfers to affected workers.

Short-term policy requirements were support to MSMEs, expansion of MGNREGA, job creation, cash transfers and social security while the long-term measures included need for building a stronger public health system, universalisation of social security and policies for welfare and rights of migrants.

The survey was discussed at a two-day virtual international conference on “Implications of the COVID-19 Crisis for Labour and Employment in India: Impact, Strategies, and Perspectives” on June 8-9.

The conference was organised by the Institute for Human Development (IHD), International Labour Organization (ILO) and ISLE. (AGENCIES)