Lt Gen Dwivedi briefs J&K LG on security situation

JAMMU: General Officer Commanding 9 Corps Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the security situation in the area of his responsibility.

The Lt Governor and the GoC discussed about issues concerning effective security management and overall security environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the Army and other security forces and advised heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in J&K. (AGENCIES)