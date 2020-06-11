Monsoon touches most parts of North East

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that South West Monsoon has advanced to the remaining parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, most parts of Arunachal Pradesh and some more parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Harnai, Solapur, Ramagundam, Jagdalpur, Gopalpur, Agartala, Chaparmukh, andTezpur.

According to IMD, the South West Monsoon has already advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, remaining parts of Karnataka, entire Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal. (AGENCIES)