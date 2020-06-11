Govt invites fresh bids for strategic Zojila tunnel project

NEW DELHI: The Government has invited fresh bids for construction of 14.15-km long tunnel across Zojila Pass for all-year connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories.

The tunnel project, stalled for about six years, holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. (AGENCIES)