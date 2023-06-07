JMC receives 50% of Rs 156.75 cr CAPEX 4 months ahead

Jammu Mayor credits PM’s governance principle

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma today revealed that the Jammu Municipal Corporation’s (JMC) annual capital expenditure (CAPEX) budget for the current year amounts to Rs 156.75 crore and it has two components—ongoing and new works.

He stated that ongoing projects worth Rs 99.92 crore are currently underway, with 50% of the funds already released to JMC. Additionally, 50% of the funds for new projects have also been disbursed, totalling Rs 77.11 crore released to JMC by the relevant authorities.

The Jammu Mayor proudly announced that for the first time, funds were released to the Urban Local Body (ULB) in the last week of May, a departure from the usual schedule of the last week of July or the first week of August.

He said this early release of funds enables the timely initiation of the tendering process and the allocation of works.

Consequently, he said, tendering is expected to be finalized by the end of October, with work commencing in the first week of July, thus maximizing the available 10-month work period and preventing any lapse of funds.

He attributed this achievement to the proactive approach adopted by the JMC staff, who began their work well in advance.

By April, he said, all estimates were prepared and plans were promptly submitted to the relevant authorities.

The Mayor highlighted the progressive increase in the Capex expenditure over the years: Rs 1.43 crore in 2018, Rs 1.63 crore in 2019, Rs 8 crore in 2020, Rs 38 crore in 2021, Rs 107 crore in 2022, and a target of over Rs 150 crore for the current year.

Expressing confidence in meeting the set targets, the Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma asserted that the allotted funds would be utilized efficiently and completed within the specified time frame.

He even hinted at the possibility of an interim budget to further accelerate the pace of developmental works. The Mayor praised the decision-making process and effective planning undertaken by JMC, which has resulted in quality, time-bound projects for the welfare of the public, a significant improvement from previous years.

He expressed his gratitude to the entire JMC staff, ranging from Safai Saathis to the Commissioner, for their contribution to achieving this milestone and their dedication to fostering an enhanced work culture within the Urban Local Body.

Sharma commended the principle of minimum government and maximum governance advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it has worked wonders for the efficient functioning of government offices.

He highlighted the successful completion of the new Parliament House building, which was erected in just 2.5 years at a cost of Rs. 950 crore.

Drawing inspiration from this achievement, the Mayor emphasized the need to utilize the allocated budget of Rs 70 crore per ward in the shortest possible time for the benefit of the public.

The press conference was attended by the Joint Commissioner (Works) of JMC, Rajesh Sumbria, and the Chief Accounts Officer.