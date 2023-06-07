Masters 6-A Side Hockey C’ship held at Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: The Masters Hockey Association of Jammu and Kashmir organised the first ever two-day Masters 6-A Side Hockey Championship at Hakku stadium, here today.

Four teams of Jammu and Kashmir veterans and participants from neighbouring States Himachal Pradesh and Punjab gathered to compete in the championship.

Advocate Purnima Sharma, BJP Spokesperson J&K and former Deputy Mayor was the chief guest while Mahant Rajesh Bittu, Chairman of Religious, Tourism, Cultural and Heritage Trust presided over the event. Mohan Giri, President of J&K Juna Akhada and Balwinder Singh Vice President J&K Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee were the guests of honour.

The championship aimed to promote sports among veteran athletes, and was overseen by the association’s Chairman Jaswinder Singh, President Adeep Singh Mehta, Vice President Preetpal Singh and Secretary General Angad Singh. Three teams of women veterans from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu took part in the women’s league while eight men’s teams participated in the main event. The association also plans to promote hockey among the younger generation by hosting similar events for younger players.

The Baba Bodhi Masters Hockey defeated Himachal Pradesh Masters Hockey by 4-1 in the final men’s match, while women’s finalists, Himachal Pradesh defeated Punjab by 3-0 in the championship.

Purnima Sharma praised the players for exemplifying good sportsmanship and emphasized the importance of steering youth away from drug use.