J&K youth crack UPSC but got Telangana, Gujarat, WB, TN

Failure of previous Govt to hold Cadre Review

Lone girl from Ladakh to get J&K

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 8: Due to no Cadre Review by the previous PDP-BJP Government despite repeated reminders by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), all youth of Jammu and Kashmir who had cracked Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examinations after hard work haven’t been able to get their home State of Jammu and Kashmir which was yesterday merged into AGMUT cadre.

A girl from Ladakh is likely to make it to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through AGMUT cadre, official sources told the Excelsior.

“Two youth from Jammu region, who have been selected for IAS, have been allotted Telangana and West Bengal States while another youth from Kashmir was allocated Tamil Nadu cadre. A girl from Jammu region is likely to go to Gujarat,” sources said, adding that a girl from the Union Territory of Ladakh, which was part of undivided erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, is the only lucky one who might get posting in J&K through AGMUT cadre.

The States/UTs are allotted based on the criteria fixed by the DoPT and vacancies submitted by the respective States/Union Territories after Cadre Review, which is an annual exercise.

And, this is not the first time that Jammu and Kashmir youth who got selected for the IAS after qualifying the UPSC exams after lot of hard work had to get posting in other States. During last four-five years, when number of youth clearing the UPSC exams has increased, most of them haven’t been able to make it to erstwhile cadre of Jammu and Kashmir which was abolished yesterday by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. A number of them have been posted in Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra etc.

“They had given Jammu and Kashmir as their preference but because of negligible vacancies they couldn’t get their erstwhile home State,” sources pointed out.

And reasons for very few vacancies of the All India Services in Jammu and Kashmir have been attributed to delay in conducting Cadre Review by the previous Governments especially the PDP-BJP headed by Mehbooba Mufti despite four reminders by Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, Incharge DoPT.

Dr Jitendra Singh had asked the previous Government to hold Cadre Review which will increase strength of the officers of All India Services in Jammu and Kashmir leading to posting of local youth who crack UPSC exams in their erstwhile home State. However, the previous Government didn’t conduct Cadre Review.

Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned strength of 137 IAS officers but against them only 58 are working. Similarly, for the Indian Police Services (IPS), J&K has sanctioned strength of 147 officers but only 66 are in place. Some of the vacancies are, however, reserved for Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officers after their induction into IAS and IPS.

Yesterday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had abolished Jammu and Kashmir cadre for All India Services including Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services and Indian Forest Services and its merger into Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre which now comprised 10 States and Union Territories,

Though the Jammu and Kashmir now will have wider choice to get officers from AGMUT cadre, sources said the Union Territory Government will have to hold Cadre Review to increase sanctioned strength of the All India Services which is fixed for all States and UTs, who are part of AGMUT cadre, unless revised.

It may be mentioned that couple of months back, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has invited requests from the Central Government officers of various services for posting in the Union Territory and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which have been facing acute shortage of officers. A number of IAS, IPS, JKAS, JKPS and other officers/officials have been deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir.