3 residential houses gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Jan 8: Three residential houses were gutted in fire in village Nawapachi of Marwah, here today.

As per police sources, fire broke out in a house at Nawapachi village due to explosion of inverter battery, which later engulfed the two adjoining houses.

On seeing the flames, the locals rushed to the spot and started operation to douse the flames. Later, police personnel also joined the operation.

An Army column also rushed to the spot and started extinguishing fire with all the available equipments.

After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control, but till than the residential houses were gutted in fire.

The houses belong to Mohammad Amin Lone and Mohammad Shafi Lone, son of Bahadur Lone and Bashir Ahmed Lone, son of Fatha Lone, trio residents of village Nawapachi Marwah.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Marwah Police has taken cognizance in this regard.